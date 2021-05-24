Watch: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Snuggle in Bed for Runaway Challenge

Actors and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin took the Runaway challenge in a new video on Instagram. The challenge involves people using a filter to turn themselves into a silhouette framed against the starry sky.

Aly shared the video on his handle and wrote, “Bohot socha bahar jaake sab ki tarha pose maarenge with nice view butttt hum dono lazy hai toh yehi ho paya humse dekhlo (We thought we would pose outside, with a nice backdrop, like everyone else but we are both lazy so this is what we could manage) @jasminbhasin2806.”

Aly came on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant to be a support to Jasmin. While they were best friends from before the show, they realised their feelings for each other when they were locked up in Bigg Boss 14. The two have also expressed a desire to get married to each other.

Last month, Aly collaborated with Jasmin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled Tera Suit.

