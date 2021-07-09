Watch: Aly Goni Confirms Dance Performance on Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Wedding

When Rahul Vaidya had expressed his feelings towards his girlfriend and TV actress Disha Parmar on the last season of Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss, it was not only Disha who was elated. Fans, too, couldn’t keep calm and were eagerly waiting for the day when the couple would tie the knot. Much to their happiness, Disha and Rahul announced their wedding on July 16, this year and the preparations are in full swing. Recently, a video had gone viral where they were seen enjoying in the presence of their close friends and family, and Rahul had posted a boomerang video of his loved ones dancing in joy.

Now, the couple’s close friend and Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly Goni has revealed his plans for their much-awaited wedding. On Monday, the actor was approached by the paparazzi, who asked him about Rahul’s marriage. Aly replied that Rahul is very happy, and he, in turn, is happier for them.

When asked whether he is going to dance at their wedding, a joyous and excited Aly replied that it is his friend’s special day so of course he is going to dance. He was also asked about getting vaccinated to which he smiled and replied that although he hasn’t shared any post on social media, he has been vaccinated.

Aly Goni was also spotted in their dance rehearsal videos.

Rahul and Disha lived their wedding a few months back as they featured in a music video as a bride and groom. The song Madhanya expresses the feelings of a bride beginning the next phase of her life as she leaves behind her loved ones and also talks about the promises a husband makes to his wife. The music video has garnered 19 million views so far and was embraced by one and all.

