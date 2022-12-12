Watch: Amar Actor Abhishek Ambareesh Gets Engaged To Entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa

Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh has entered a joyous phase in his life. The actor exchanged rings with his partner, entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa, on December 11 in an intimate and private ceremony. A video clip of the much-hush-hush engagement was shared by the media portal, Bangalore Times on their official Instagram page. The newly-engaged pair was seen all smiles as they put a ring on each other, in the presence of their close family members and friends.

“Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa are now engaged. Here’s a glimpse of their engagement ceremony,” read the caption of the now-viral video.

In the captured visual footage, both Abhishek and his fiancee Aviva were caught in the same frame, surrounded by their near and dear ones. The duo chose an out-and-out traditional attire for the special occasion. While Abhishek donned a golden-white kurta-pyjama combo, Aviva was dressed in a pretty pink saree having an intricately designed blouse. The new couple in town looked head over heels in love as they couldn’t stop smiling. After the ring ceremony, Abhishek planted a loving kiss on Aviva’s cheeks, making her blush.

Abhishek and Aviva’s engagement video spread like wildfire on the Internet. Social media users poured all their love and affection into the adorable pair and showered congratulatory messages in the comments. One individual even called the duo “cuties.”

Abhishek belongs to a political and acting background. His father Ambareesh was an actor and a former member of the Lok Sabha. Abhishek’s mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh is also an actress and a member of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Aviva’s father, Prasad Bidapa is a renowned fashion choreographer and designer in the profession. Abhishek and Aviva’s engagement ceremony was attended by members of the film and political fraternity.

The 29-year-old Abhishek Ambareesh made his debut as an actor in the 2019 film Amar. Although the film failed to make an impression on the viewers and the Kannada star took a three-year hiatus from acting, reports reveal that he has two new projects lined up in his kitty. Moreover, according to a report by ETimes, director S Krishna has hinted that Abhishek would begin filming for his next movie after the engagement celebrations are over. Meanwhile, Aviva is currently spreading her wings in the entrepreneurial world.

