Watch: Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye Promotional Video Has The World's Attention

Popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood film Goodbye has created a storm on social media. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, is all set to release in October 2022. The trailer of the film was released on September 6 and has grabbed everyone’s attention. Ahead of the trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor shared a promotional video.

In the shared video, fans can see Big B wearing a white Kurta pyjama and a red and blue bomber jacket. Amitabh Bachchan sits on the couch and can be heard trying hard to promote his upcoming film Goodbye also starring Rashmika Mandanna. We can hear Big B ask his team for help as they come up with various ideas to promote the movie, Goodbye.

Ekta Kapoor captioned the video, “Presenting the promotional video for Goodbye by Amitabh Bachchan. See if you understand… If you don’t, the Goodbye Trailer will be out tomorrow, tab samaj Lena.”

Rashmika Mandanna reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and across it, she wrote, “Look at papa doing his thing.” The video has more than 10 lakh views.

Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which will be released on October 7. On September 5, the cast of Goodbye shared the poster of the film. Rashmika captioned the poster, “Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022!” The film also has Neena Gupta in a key role.

Goodbye has Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles.

Goodbye has been produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl.

