Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Video-Calls Parents of Contestant Attempting Rs 1 Cr Question

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati released by Sony TV, contestant Ayush Garg wins Rs. 75 lakh after attempting 11 questions. He has become the first contestant in KBC Season 14 to reach and win Rs.75 lakh. Ayush, in fact, went ahead with the Rs 1 crore question but later quit the show after giving it a try.

Ayush desires to open a startup and will invest the sum in his dream venture. At present, Ayush is a strategy and operation manager in an e-commerce company. When Ayush played the 11th question for Rs. 75 lakh he was asked, “In 1974, which country won the Davis Cup final by default after India refused to play that country?” After much thought, Ayush gave the correct answer to South Africa and won Rs. 75 lakh.

When Ayush was playing one crore questions, Amitabh Bachchan video-called his parents. Ayush could not attempt the one crore question. In the previous episodes, Ayush Garg and Amitabh Bachchan had lots of fun. When Big B asked Ayush about his companion in the show, Ayush said, “He has invited his girlfriend Arushi Sharma’. This surprised many including Amitabh Bachchan.

The Pikku actor expressed his astonishment and said that usually contestant bring their parents and you publicly claimed Arushi to be your girlfriend. Big B appreciated Ayush Garg for this bold step. He then asked how Ayush and Arushi met. Ayush said, “It was through an online dating site.”

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One. It will feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and other actors. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here