Watch: An Emotional Amitabh Bachchan Marries Off Daughter Katrina Kaif in New TVC

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently collaborated with his wife Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif for a TV commercial. The Bollywood megastar shared the video of the ad on his social media accounts. In the video, Amitabh and Jaya are seen ushering Katrina to the mandap as she is dressed in a gorgeous bridal outfit. The ‘father’ and ‘mother’ of the bride are dressed in wedding finery too. The trio sports South Indian-styled clothes as well — Amitabh is in a pearly white veshti, a matching white shirt with cloth tied around his head, Katrina is in a bright green silk sari while Jaya is in a brown-deep yellow sari. Amitabh and Katrina can also be seen dancing together.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness, a bond nurtured by trust, love & honoured through traditions .. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muharat - a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

A Telugu version of the ad was also shot with Nagarjuna as the father and Regina Cassandra as the bride. Amitabh and Jaya played the groom’s parents in that version. The ad was shot last year in January. Amitabh had shared photos from the shoot on his blog back then. The actor wrote, “Getting her married off ..” with a picture of him and Katrina.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here