Watch: Ananya Panday Gives Mermaid-like Vibes in White Bikini

Ananya Panday has been setting social media on fire with her bold avatar lately as she continues to share glimpses of herself in beachwear. She was recently in Maldives for a shoot and took time out to be one with nature on her trip. In a recent video shared on social media, Ananya can be seen diving underwater in a white bikini as she swims with a sea turtle.

Ananya captioned her post, “Swimming with the green sea turtle - one of the most humbling experiences of my life 🐢 our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs, before it’s too late (sic)."

Before this, Ananya shared some glimpses from her work visit to the island nation. She shared some pictures in bikinis, flaunting her curvy body and even posed in a summery print dress that gave out perfect beach vibes.

Ananya will be seen in Liger next, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. It is a pan-India film, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She will also be featuring with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in director Shakun Batra’s untitled next. The team wrapped up filming last month. Meanwhile, Ananya has also announced Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

