Watch: Ananya Panday Taken by Surprise as Fan Slips Something Into Actress' Hands

A recently surfaced online video shows actor Ananya Pandya being approached by an eager fan. The actress was leaving from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office when one a yearning fan came towards her. As the 22-year-old actress posed for paparazzi photographers present there, suddenly multiple fans approach her.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a fan appears to be asking for a photograph when a woman enters the frame and gently pushes the man away from the Ananya in order to talk to her. The actress, who was trying to maintain some distance from the fans, seems quite alarmed by the hustle around her.

Soon the actress' staff step-in and diffused the situation. They gently asked and moved the fan away from the actor. The fan comes around again to approach Ananya. In agreement to pacify the fan, she accepted the card from her. She was there to personally hand an invitation card, “It’s my showroom, please come,” the fan could be heard in the video. Ananya graciously accepted the card from the fan.

Ananya recently celebrated her 22nd birthday with her friends and fans. The starkid made her acting debut in 2019 with Dharma Productions Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming project in Goa. The film produced by Karan Johar, also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Devarakonda in the making.

The 22-year-old actress’ recent film Khaali Peeli with Ishan Khatter was an OTT release which premiered on October 2.