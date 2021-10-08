Watch: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Share a Glimpse of Their Baby Boy

Actors and couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who brought their newborn home from hospital on Thursday, recently shared a glimpse of the baby. Angad took to Instagram to share a video, which starts with Neha planting a kiss on his cheeks and then proceeding to show the baby’s tiny feet. “Nikke nikke je paer idde @nehadhupia #reels," the actor captioned it. Neha took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “My heart."

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on October 3. Angad took to Instagram to announce the the arrival of the baby, he wrote, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare. thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha and Angad got married in an intimate anand karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Mehr, in November that year.

