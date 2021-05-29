Watch: Ankita Lokhande Shares Priceless Moments from Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande on Friday took a trip down memory lane by sharing priceless clips from Sushant Singh Rajput’s TV show Pavitra Rishta. In the show, the actress played the lead character of Archana, opposite Sushant. Ahead of Sushant’s first death anniversary, she posted two monochromatic fan-edited videos from the show. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ankita shared the old clips from the show with ‘Parineeta’ song, ‘Piyu bole piya bole’, playing in the backdrop.

Ankita and Sushant had met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and had fallen in love. They were in a relationship for about six years and parted ways in 2016.

Ankita has been very vocal about Sushant since his unfortunate demise last year. From supporting his family to demanding justice for him at every chance she got- she has done it all. But in an interview a few months ago, she opened up about the toll it took on her, and how she had to face so much hatred from internet trolls. Even her current partner Vicky Jain couldn’t escape the trolls.

“We (Sushant and Ankita) suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I am for him back then?", the Manikarnika actress had told Bollywood Bubble.

