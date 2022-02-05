Watch: Ankita Lokhande’s Hilarious Reaction In This Viral Video Wins Hearts

Actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain’s wedding was a grand affair. The couple tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. After her marriage, Ankita has been sharing her photos in gorgeous sarees with her in-laws from different family gatherings.

Recently, Ankita posted a funny video featuring her and her in-laws. Fans are loving her hilarious reaction to her mother-in-law in this video.

Ankita was recently in Bilaspur for a family gathering and the video is from that occasion. In the video, Ankita can be seen sitting on a chair and her mother-in-law, while performing a ceremony gives her a saree and then applies tilak on her forehead.

Thereafter, her mother-in-law says, “Ankita dudo nahao fulo falo (which translates to: May you shower with milk, may you prosper and grow) and give the good news soon." Hearing this, Ankita Lokhande gives a hilarious reaction. After this, Ankita starts teasing her sister-in-law saying, “Ap itna has rhe ho ap bhi dedo good news.” Afterward, Ankita touches the feet of the mother-in-law and seeks her blessings.

The video has received over one lakh likes on Instagram. While sharing the video she captioned, “Mamma and bhabhi thank you for making this trip to Bilaspur so memorable.”

In an earlier post, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared photos of her family offering prayers. In another photo, the ladies of the house are seen together for a ritual. Apart from this, the actress was also trolled on social media for posting so many photos with in-laws after her marriage. She responded saying, “Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega.”

On the work front, Ankita’s Pavitra Rishta 2 was released recently starring Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The series is the second season of Pavitra Rishta which brought Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to limelight.

