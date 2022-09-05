Watch: Ankush, Raja And Shilpi Raghwani-Starrer New Song Mehfil Me Badnam Out

Ankush-Raja and Shilpi Raghwani- starrer’s new song Mehfil Me Badnam was released on Sunday on the YouTube channel Angle Music Official Channel. The sad song depicts actress Shilpi Raghwani cheating on her boyfriend. In the music video, the actress is celebrating her birthday and has invited many guests to her party. Along with them, she also called her old lover, but instead of talking lovingly, she misbehaves with him and is seen with someone else. Within one day of its release, the song garnered 173,460 views on YouTube.

Watching the video, fans shared their feedback in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I respect everyone who was involved in this, Seriously the best piece that I have seen on YouTube, HATS OFF TO WELL ALL! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS!” Another one said, “Wow Beautiful Song”. “Heart touching, ” said the third user. Overall the video received a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Prakash Pardesi and the music is given by Chhotu Rawat. The director of the album is Pankaj Soni and its Digital Partner is Global Music Junction.

The Ankush-Raja duo is quite popular in Bhojpuri cinema, and their songs are heard in many states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Coming from Tetari village in Bihar, Ankush Raja duo has made a name for himself in Bhojpuri cinema.

Top showsha video

Ankush Raja started his music career in 2009 with an album called Devi song Naman Ba Navadurga. After that, they worked on many albums. And at the age of just twenty years, both brothers Ankush and Raja have sung in more than forty albums.

Some popular songs of Ankush-Raja include Chadhal Jawani Ke Paani 2019, Aihe More Raja 2020, and Chalkela Tohar Jawani.

Apart from singing, the brother duo is also into acting. They started their acting career in 2019 with the Bhojpuri film Main Tera Ashique.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here