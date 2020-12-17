Watch: Anupam Kher Gives Glimpse of 'Indian Low-budget Harry Potter' in Hilarious Clip

Anupam Kher often delights his online family with entertaining posts. He recently treated his social media followers with a hilarious video. The actor shared a video wherein a man can be seen riding a bike sitting on a broomstick placed on the seat. The recording ended right before the boy could turn around and get a glimpse of Anupam. While sharing the slow-motion clip of the boy, the 65-year-old star called him 'an Indian low budget Harry Potter'.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “Indian Low Budget Harry Potter” and accompanied it with laughter and a nerd emoticon. The hilarious clip featuring the young lad riding a scooter with a broom had many Instagram users in splits, who reacted by dropping laughing emojis in the comments space.

A user commented, “Hogwarts will shut down seeing him,” in context to the mythical school of witchcraft. Another quipped, “RTO registered as well,” A third expressed, “@anupampkher This happens only in India”.

Anupam recently released his new book titled Your Best Day Is Today. Writing the book changed Anupam’s outlook towards life and people. Anupam also shared a video of his book placed next to Paulo Coelho’s The Archer. Sharing a still of his book shelved at the store, he wrote, “And my book #YourBestDayisToday is in bookstores. Please go and pick up your copy. You can gift it to someone who you feel is bogged down by the pandemic or the impact of the lockdown!! I promise it will help!"

Anupam’s last Bollywood outing was One Day: Justice Delivered.