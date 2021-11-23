Watch: Anupamaa Actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna Groove to Salman Khan's Song Aksa Beach

Daily soap, Anupamaa has been the table topperwhen it comes to TRP, for a long time now. With its ongoing storyline, it is not planning to leave the spot anytime soon. The show revolves around the life, struggles, and relationships of a woman, Anupamaa. The titular role is essayed by Rupali Ganguly. The storyline started with how a woman continuously makes compromises for her husband, her in-laws, and her children. Later, the track featured the same woman standing up for herself and fighting back with society and her own family. Recently, makers played a gamble by introducing Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) as Anupamaa’s love interest, and fortunately, fans are loving it.

Their on-screen chemistry is being loved and adored by ardent followers of the daily soap. The duo often share some BTS moments on their Instagram Stories and make Reels together. Fans are so in love with the on-screen couple that they have renamed Monday as ‘MaAn (for Anupa'MA'a and 'AN'uj)day.’ In a video shared on November 22by Rupali on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen dancing with Gaurav to Salman Khan's songAksa Beachfrom the 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho.

While Gaurav was dressed in a black shirt and matching pants, Rupali wore a beautiful saree. Their chemistry and expressions were on point and the duo, once again, did not fail to impress their fans. Posting the video, she captioned it, "Because it's MaAn-day, Tumhe Aksa beach ghooma doon."

Take a look at the video:

Instagram users flooded the comment section with the 'MaAn' hashtag. One of the users dropped a hilarious comment as he urged Rupali to close the daily soap. The comment read, “Please take back your serial we are not able to watch our cricket match due to mummy. She takes remote from me to watch Anupamaa.”

Produced under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltdby Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Anagha Bhosale and Tassmin Sheikh.

