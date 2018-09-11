Watch Anushka Sharma Make the Viral Crying Meme Face in Hilarious Video

Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan recently visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 10 to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India.Now that Anushka’s character in the film, Mamta, has become a viral meme, it would have been unfair to have her on TV and not get her to make the crying face that has taken the internet by storm.The show’s host Manish Paul hence requested the 30-year-old actor to recreate the meme face. Amid requests and applause, Anushka happily obliged.Singer Neha Kakkar, who is judging the show with musicians Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, and is known for getting emotional on sets a bit too frequently, was also asked to join in, much to everyone’s amusement.Watch the hilarious video of the actor and the singer making their popular meme faces:Talking about the popularity of Mamta memes, Anushka had earlier told Mid-Day, “It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," adding that even she shares them with her friends.Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.