English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Anushka Sharma Make the Viral Crying Meme Face in Hilarious Video
Watch Anushka Sharma recreate the crying Mamta meme face on the sets of Indian Idol 10.
Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan recently visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 10 to promote their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India.
Now that Anushka’s character in the film, Mamta, has become a viral meme, it would have been unfair to have her on TV and not get her to make the crying face that has taken the internet by storm.
The show’s host Manish Paul hence requested the 30-year-old actor to recreate the meme face. Amid requests and applause, Anushka happily obliged.
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is judging the show with musicians Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, and is known for getting emotional on sets a bit too frequently, was also asked to join in, much to everyone’s amusement.
Watch the hilarious video of the actor and the singer making their popular meme faces:
Talking about the popularity of Mamta memes, Anushka had earlier told Mid-Day, “It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," adding that even she shares them with her friends.
Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.
Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
Now that Anushka’s character in the film, Mamta, has become a viral meme, it would have been unfair to have her on TV and not get her to make the crying face that has taken the internet by storm.
The show’s host Manish Paul hence requested the 30-year-old actor to recreate the meme face. Amid requests and applause, Anushka happily obliged.
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is judging the show with musicians Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, and is known for getting emotional on sets a bit too frequently, was also asked to join in, much to everyone’s amusement.
Watch the hilarious video of the actor and the singer making their popular meme faces:
Talking about the popularity of Mamta memes, Anushka had earlier told Mid-Day, “It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale," adding that even she shares them with her friends.
Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.
Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- WATCH | 'Beer Man' Alastair Cook Receives Fitting Farewell Gift From British Media
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...