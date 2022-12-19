Watch: Anushka Shetty Enjoys Bhoota Kola Festival in Mangalore

Director-actor Rishab Shetty has done wonders with his visual spectacle Kantara. The mythological splendour has struck a chord with the audience with the depiction of numerous age-old traditions and ritualistic practices like Bhoota Kola, Yakshagana, and Kambala bullock race, minting enough money at the ticket window.

Bhoota Kola is one of the most popular rituals followed in the tropical parts of Karnataka, prevalent in the Tulu region. Recently, Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty was seen enjoying this highly-invigorating dance performance in her hometown in Mangalore.

Several social media platforms have dropped videos of Anushka, celebrating the ritualistic dance practice. One such fan page shared a sneak peek of the Baahubali fame standing among the crowd and watching the Bhoota Kola with wonder and devotion. “Glimpse of Lady SuperStar Anushka Shetty today from her hometown in Mangalore. Looking beautiful in a Saree. Queen is back!!!” read the caption.

Similar to the famous scene in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the now-viral video also captured a person disguised as the famous regional deity dancing to the beats of drums and loud music. The man’s makeup is a striking resemblance to the climax of Kantara that successfully sent shivers down our spine. The Tollywood diva Anushka can be seen standing at a distance, donning a saree, engrossed in watching the energetic performance.

In another visual clip, Anushka Shetty is seen capturing the entire event on her cell phone. The place is seen to be thronged with people, some with cell phones and others with cameras, capturing the zestful Bhoota Kola ritual. There are also a group of priests at the event.

For those unaware, Anushka Shetty originally belongs to the Bellipady village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, the Arundhati actress earlier shared a long note on her social media platform where she penned a heartfelt write-up, singing praises for Kantara. “Watched Kantara .. totally loved it, congratulations to every actor, producer, technician… team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience… Rishab Shetty, you were amazing… Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don’t miss it,” wrote Anushka in the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty has joined hands with director P Mahesh Babu for a film tentatively titled Anushka 48. Although not much is known about the film, it has been unveiled that Anushka will be essaying the role of a chef.

