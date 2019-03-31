Watch Arbaaz Khan's Hilarious Response to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Wedding

Of late, there have been rumours stating that a wedding is on the cards for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and reportedly the two will tie the knot on April 19. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.Recently when at an event, when Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was quizzed about the wedding, the actor couldn't stop but have a good laugh about it. Bursting out in laughter he said, "Paaji, bahut intelligent sawaal poocha hai aapne! Bahut mehnat ki hogi, poori raat aap baithe honge iske upar, (Such an intelligent question you've asked, must have worked over it the entire night)"."Paaji, aapke sawaal kaa jawaab dena hai mereko. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mereko bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega? (I want to answer your question but give me some time to think. Can I answer this tomorrow?)" the actor added, breaking into a laugh again.Even though the Arjun and Malaika have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."Interestingly, Arjun also admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.