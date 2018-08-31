GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Watch: Arjun Kapoor Learns Sign Language to Communicate with a Hearing-Impaired Fan

Arjun Kapoor took out time to learn sign language, just to talk to a fan who cannot hear. Watch his message for her.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Arjun Kapoor Learns Sign Language to Communicate with a Hearing-Impaired Fan
In a heartwarming gesture, actor Arjun Kapoor learnt sign language to communicate with a disabled fan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who enjoys a reputation for generosity and kind heartedness, shared a heartwarming video of him trying to communicate in sign language with a fan suffering with hearing impairment, on Thursday.

The fan, named Karen Grewal, lives in Chicago. She mailed Arjun writing that since she cannot hear, she misses out on what he talks about in his Instagram stories and posts, and requested him to include subtitles in them.

Arjun, however, went a step ahead and learned sign language to thank her for all the love. He posted two videos on Instagram — first showing Karen’s email and giving her a special message. In the second, he shows how he hired a tutor to learn the language.

We actors are blessed in more ways than we realise but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs & fans don’t believe it, I am aware n keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, msg me, tweet to me or insta post for me. One such email caught my attention & I just felt I had to do something about it... Slide right after the first video, to see the reason behind my successful attempt at this new language (forgive me if I made any unintentional mistake though) This one is for u Karen aka @_pkaur_b & I promise to keep ur wish in mind more often... lots of love hope u see this and feel happy. Big Thank u @patilprita for being so kind on such short notice and I wish u a happy married life.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on



“We actors are blessed in more ways than we realise but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs & fans don’t believe it, I am aware n keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, msg me, tweet to me or insta post for me. One such email caught my attention & I just felt I had to do something about it...
Slide right after the first video, to see the reason behind my successful attempt at this new language (forgive me if I made any unintentional mistake though)
This one is for u Karen aka @_pkaur_b & I promise to keep ur wish in mind more often... lots of love hope u see this and feel happy. Big hug.
Thank u @patilprita for being so kind on such short notice and I wish u a happy married life,” he wrote alongside.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 21
    SILVER
  • 25
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 59
Loading...