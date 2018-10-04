GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah Groove to Diljit’s Proper Patola

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have come up with a rejigged version of Diljit Dosanjh's popular track Proper Patola.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Namaste England. (Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra)
After Tere Liye, Bhare Bazaar and Dhoom Dhadaka, the makers of Namaste England released on Wednesday another song from the film — the EDM remix of Diljit Dosanjh’s popular track Proper Patola.

Sung by Badshah, Diljit and Astha Gill, it has Parineeti and Arjun dancing with the star rapper in a club.

Not as peppy as the original, it has the actors wearing glitzy clothes, trying hard to make it look upbeat in a dark, all-things-neon club.

Meanwhile Tere Liye, the film’s love ballad, which Sony Music India released on September 10, has crossed 25 million YouTube hits.

A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s hit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.

Talking about Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said: “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”

“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he added.

The film is slated to release on October 19.

After Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
