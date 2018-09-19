English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Arjun Kapoor Woo a Miffed Parineeti Chopra in New Namaste England Song
Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Badshah groove in this Namaste England party number.
Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Badshah in a still from Bhare Bazaar. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
After Atif Aslam’s ballad Tere Liye, Namaste England's team released the film's second song Bhare Bazaar on Tuesday.
A party number, it has Arjun Kapoor trying to convince a miffed Parineeti Chopra to dance with him. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and B Praak, the song also has a groovy Badshah rapping in his signature style.
In the song, Arjun looks dapper in brown jacket, black tie and trousers. Parineeti, meanwhile, looks stunning in a short red off-shoulder dress.
In less than 24 hours, Bhare Bazaar’s video has garnered 5.2 million views on YouTube.
Watch it here:
Meanwhile Tere Liye, which Sony Music India released on September 10, has crossed 20 million YouTube hits. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his happiness. “Speechless! #TereLiye crosses 20 million views!” he wrote along with the song’s clip.
A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s hit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.
Talking about Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said: “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”
“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he added.
The film is slated to release on October 19.
After Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
A party number, it has Arjun Kapoor trying to convince a miffed Parineeti Chopra to dance with him. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and B Praak, the song also has a groovy Badshah rapping in his signature style.
In the song, Arjun looks dapper in brown jacket, black tie and trousers. Parineeti, meanwhile, looks stunning in a short red off-shoulder dress.
In less than 24 hours, Bhare Bazaar’s video has garnered 5.2 million views on YouTube.
Watch it here:
Meanwhile Tere Liye, which Sony Music India released on September 10, has crossed 20 million YouTube hits. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his happiness. “Speechless! #TereLiye crosses 20 million views!” he wrote along with the song’s clip.
Speechless! #TereLiye crosses 20 million views! https://t.co/UvhJ9WWzOe@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers @ErosNow @itsaadee @AkankshaBMusic @iammannanshaah @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/RE96nuXrGn— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 18, 2018
A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s hit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.
Talking about Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said: “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”
“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he added.
The film is slated to release on October 19.
After Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...