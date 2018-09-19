Watch Arjun Kapoor Woo a Miffed Parineeti Chopra in New Namaste England Song

After Atif Aslam’s ballad Tere Liye, Namaste England's team released the film's second song Bhare Bazaar on Tuesday.A party number, it has Arjun Kapoor trying to convince a miffed Parineeti Chopra to dance with him. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and B Praak, the song also has a groovy Badshah rapping in his signature style.In the song, Arjun looks dapper in brown jacket, black tie and trousers. Parineeti, meanwhile, looks stunning in a short red off-shoulder dress.In less than 24 hours, Bhare Bazaar’s video has garnered 5.2 million views on YouTube.Watch it here:Meanwhile Tere Liye, which Sony Music India released on September 10, has crossed 20 million YouTube hits. Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his happiness. “Speechless! #TereLiye crosses 20 million views!” he wrote along with the song’s clip.A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s hit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), Namaste England traces the journey of two individuals — Jasmeet and Param — across Punjab, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.Talking about Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said: “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he added.The film is slated to release on October 19.After Namaste England, Arjun and Parineeti will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.