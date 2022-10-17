Watch: Artist Paints Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Character, Wins Praise From Fans

Director Rishab Shetty’s visual spectacle Kantara has created waves across the country. The audience has been flocking to theatres to watch the much-talked-about plot of the film unfold on the big screen. Kantara’s Hindi dub broke the first-day box office of many films after its release on October 14. The film opened to a collection of Rs 1.27 crore on its first day.

With the excitement regarding the Rishab Shetty-starrer refusing to die down, another viral video related to the film has been winning the hearts of social media users of late. Along with direction, Rishab also played the lead role in the movie. His character, as revealed from the film’s poster, embodies a mystical deity.

Now, famous artiste Vilas Nayak has painted a beautiful artistic representation of the actor’s portrayal of the deity, which has received a tremendous response from the viewers. Vilas uploaded a video of himself engrossed in painting the illustration. “Our culture Our Pride! Kantara Can’t thank you enough Rishab Shetty and the entire of Kantara for showcasing our rich cultural heritage to the world!” read Vilas’s tweet.

The inspiring video captured the talented artist using delicate strokes to paint the brilliant demonstration of the deity on a black canvas. He used both hands to draw the picture, creating a marvel with vivid colours. Vilas Nayak’s art impressed social media users soon after his video surfaced on the internet.

“Your art tribute to the movie is as good as the movie… Keep rocking,” complimented one user. Another gushed, “Wow. Just too good. God bless,” “Excellent,” remarked a third individual.

Besides Rishab Shetty, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Deepak Rai Panaje, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Hombale Films. This supernatural action-thriller revolves around the conflict between man and nature. Rishab ingeniously weaves the storyline with ancient traditions and folklore like Kambala, Bhoota Kola, and Yakshaganaa, prevalent in a small village named Keradi, located around the Karnataka coast, in Kantara.

