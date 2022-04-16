Watch: Beast Star Vijay Dances With Choreographer Sathish Krishnan’s Kids

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay is nowadays basking in the glory of his latest release Beast’s massive success at the box office. The action drama, which released in theatres on April 13, has become a blockbuster with a box office collection of over Rs 100 crore within just two days of its release.

Recently, Vijay posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen dancing with the kids of choreographer Sathish Krishnan, who shared the screen with the actor in Beast.

In the video, the actor is matching his steps with the kids on the song Vathi Kumming from his film Master, which released in 2020. The video has garnered 1.2 lakh views.

Sathish Krishnan is a dancer, choreographer and actor. He has worked in many Tamil films. He started his career in the film industry after winning the first season of the dance reality show, Maanada Mayilada in 2007. The show was aired on Kalaignar TV.

He made his debut in Jeeva’s Unnale Unnale in 2007. He played a supporting role in the movie. Sathish also played the role of Suriya’s college friend in Vaaranam Aayiram , which released in 2008. He also featured in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. He has also choreographed the songs of the movie.

Filmmaker Nelson Dileepkumar has helmed the film Beast and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Vijay. Sathish Krishnan played the role of Ramachandran in the movie. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh. The film was produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The action thriller has received mixed reviews since its release.

The film has also been released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada languages, and English. The movie will also be released on OTT platforms, SUN NXT and Netflix.

The plot of the movie revolves around a former RAW agent who deals with hijackers who have taken many people hostage inside a mall and demand the release of their leader.

