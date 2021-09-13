Watch: Beau Ben Affleck Protects Jennifer Lopez from Enthusiastic Fan

The reunion of Bennifer might be one of the highlights of the entertainment world in 2021. Singer, actor, businesswoman Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together last week at the Venice Film Festival. The duo looked very much in love as they walked hand-in-hand for the screening of Ridley Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel. However, it seems that Ben is not just a loving boyfriend but also a very protective partner.

In a recent footage doing the rounds on the internet, the actor was seen walking with Lopez into the airport in Venice when an enthusiastic fan jumped in front of the couple to take a selfie with the singer. Using his reflexes at the time, Ben immediately stood in front of Lopez and pushed the fan away. Soon after the incident, security took it from there and held the fan so that the couple could walk in without any intrusion. Ben held Lopez’s hand and was even heard asking her if she was doing alright as they walked. Lopez maintained her calm and even flashed a smile thanking airport personnel while walking in a polka-dot Dior sundress and heels. The incident was recorded by onlookers who shared it on social media.The video was shared on Twitter by AL News.

Lopez and Ben rekindled their romance 20 years later this summer, leaving fans in much awe. Lopez was earlier engaged to former professional baseball shortstop, businessman and philanthropist Alex Rodriguez. However, the duo announced their breakup in April. Soon after the split from Rodriguez, Lopez was spotted with Ben. The actor was earlier married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015 and has three kids, Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck. Meanwhile Lopez, who was earlier married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 also has two kids, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here