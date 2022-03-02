Watch: Bhojpuri Actor Sneh Upadhya's Stunning New Avatar Takes Instagram By Storm

Bhojpuri actor-singer Sneh Upadhya, who worked alongside Ritesh Pandey in the music video Hello kaun, has shared a short clip on Instagram that has made her fans go crazy. In the video, she has lip-synced to the song Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha, originally sung by singer Kalpana. Sneh is rocking the video in a bright orange sari and killer expressions. Her fans are loving the video and it is going viral on social media.

Sneh has shared the video on her own Instagram account and titled it, ‘Sautiniya ke’. Her fans are flooding the video with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Most of the comments are about her expressions driving her fans crazy. A user wrote, “Wow super". Another one commented, “Beautiful ma’am brilliant". “This is amazing," wrote a third. Apart from this, remarks calling the video “cute" and “kadak" abound in the comment section. The video has got more than 7,000 likes till now. You can watch Sneh’s killer expressions here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Upadhya (@snehupadhyaofficial)

Sneh is decked up in traditional jewellery with a maang teeka and green bangles in her hands. She is wearing chandelier earrings and a gajra (hair adornment made of flowers) in her hair. She is walking in a courtyard while lip-synching the lyrics. In the background, a few other women can be seen waving scarves. Overall, she is looking very beautiful in the look she has donned. It’s of little surprise, then, that people are going crazy over her new avatar!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.