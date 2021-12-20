Watch: Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Slaps Husband, Funny Video Will Crack You Up

A video of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in which she is slapping her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput is leaving her fans cracked up. The video shared on Instagram by Monalisa features her husband and another girl. The video starts with Monalisa and the girl in the frame, the actress is seen wearing a black crop top.

In the video Monalisa is seen raising her hand to slap the girl and her husband Vikrant comes to the rescue of the girl. Vikrant stops Monalisa from slapping the girl and holds her hand. Both are seen looking at each other angrily and Monalisa slaps Vikrant with her other hand. After this Vikrant falls to the ground and runs away, opening the door. The video has received over 68000 likes so far on Instagram.

Monalisa keeps on entertaining her fans by sharing photos and videos on social media. Many fans are reacting to this funny video by sharing laughter emojis.

The Bhojpuri sensation wrote a funny caption while sharing the video. “Accha Baachu…. Yeh Bachayega,” wrote Monlisa. This hilarious video will make you watch it in a loop.

Monalisa is seen on the small screen these days and she has created a huge fan following in the television industry as well. Recently the actress shared a photo in which she is seen posing by the pool side in a bikini. The photo received over one lakh likes on Instagram.

On work front, Monalisa has recently finalised a few OTT projects which will be released soon. The actress will be soon seen in ‘Dhappa’ and ‘Ratri ke Yatri 2’ scheduled to be released next year.

