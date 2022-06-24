Watch: Bhojpuri Actress Neelam Giri Shakes a Leg to Samar Singh's Hit Number

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri has shared a dance video and amazed the users with her killer moves and expressions. She is seen grooving to one of the Bhojpuri songs — Saiya Davatare — by Summer Singh.

In just a day, the video has got over 2,80,000 views and more than 50,000 users already liked it. The comments section is also flooded with all the heart and love emojis.

Talking about the comments of the users, one wrote, “Vigorous”. Another wrote, “Jiya ho kareja”. The third said, “Super Neelam Giri Ji” and one more said, “You are very cute.” People were in awe of her cuteness and could not stop themselves from praising her.

It’s worth noting that the original song featuring Shilpi Raj and Samar Singh is trending on YouTube. More than 34 million people have viewed the song Saiya Davatare, which is now charting at number 26 on Top Music. The lyrics of the song have been written by Alok Yadav and Abhiram Pandey the music director. Mukesh Michael is the choreographer.

Recently, actress Neelam Giri was seen in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, for the election campaign of Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos. In another video shared by her, she looked no less than a diva while dancing in a white saree with a golden border.

