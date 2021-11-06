Watch: Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee’s Narrow Escape on Diwali Night

People across the globe, including actors from the Indian film industry, on Thursday posted photos of their Diwali celebrations. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee also shared a pic that showed her lighting fireworks. But this video shocked many of her fans.

In the video, we see Rani Chatterjee wearing a sleeveless black dress and trying to set off a fountain, popularly known as anar, using a sparkler. She did manage to light it but things didn’t go according to the plan. Seconds after she lit the fireworks, it burst with a loud noise, followed by smoke. Fortunately, Rani Chatterjee wasn’t hurt and managed a narrow escape. “Kal ye huwa main aur @sammy.0209 to bach gay par plss be safe dosto,” Rani wrote in the caption that she and her brother Sameer Chatterjee are safe.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CV4RAXDICPj/?utm_medium=copy_link

The video uploaded by the actress shows the incident in slow motion so the intensity of the explosion cannot be predicted. But yes, the video of the Diwali accident is scary. After watching the video, many of Rani’s fans and several actors were in shock, Actress Kajal Raghavani reacted with an emoji of shock.

Just two days before Diwali, Rani Chatterjee had celebrated her birthday. She in her birthday post had informed her fans that she was shooting for the Bhojpuri film Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai. The film is being produced by Himanshu Shekhar Chaudhary and is directed by Ajay Kumar.

