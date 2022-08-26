Watch: Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Shakes a Leg With Vijay Deverakonda

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had taken the internet by storm when she posted a photograph with Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram a few days ago. When the South star visited Bihar to promote his film Liger, he also learned some Bhojpuri from the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. As Liger hit the big screen this week, Akshara extended her support to Vijay Deverakonda by sharing a video of her shaking a leg with him to the chartbuster song Aafat from the sports action drama.

In the Instagram Reel, Akshara Singh and Vijay Deverakonda are seen dancing energetically as they performed the hook step of the peppy dance number. In addition to posting the video, the 28-year-old actress also penned a heartfelt note for Vijay. She wrote, “Aaaaafaaaaaaattttttttttttt… you are such an amazing human being @thedeverakonda.” Akshara added, “You will always have a special place in my heart. First day First show #liger.”

Akshara Singh is currently basking in the success of her latest Bhojpuri song, titled Jhulaniya. Along with starring in the music video, opposite Karan Khanna, she also lent her vocals to the romantic number. So far, Akshara Singh's Jhulaniya has crossed over 32 lakh views on YouTube.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India film Liger has received a mixed response from the masses and film critics alike after its theatrical release on August 25. While team Liger left no stone unturned to promote the sports action drama across the country, the film didn’t quite succeed in living up to fans’ expectations. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in key roles, alongside Vijay in the titular role.

Liger has been simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages in India. Meanwhile, it has been estimated that the film managed to mint around ₹20-25 crores on its opening day at the box office.

