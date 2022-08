Watch: Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Shakes a Leg With Vijay Deverakonda

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh had taken the internet by storm when she posted a photograph with Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram a few days ago. When the South star visited Bihar to promote his film Liger, he also learned some Bhojpuri from the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. As Liger hit the big screen this week, Akshara extended her support to Vijay Deverakonda by sharing a video of her shaking a leg with him to the chartbuster song Aafat from the sports action drama.

In the Instagram Reel, Akshara Singh and Vijay Deverakonda are seen dancing energetically as they performed the hook step of the peppy dance number. In addition to posting the video, the 28-year-old actress also penned a heartfelt note for Vijay. She wrote, “Aaaaafaaaaaaattttttttttttt… you are such an amazing human being @thedeverakonda.” Akshara added, “You will always have a special place in my heart. First day First show #liger.”

