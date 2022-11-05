Watch: Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Niveditha Gowda Shares Romantic Video With Husband

Kannada model Niveditha Gowda, who gained popularity after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, is quite active on social media. She never fails to keep her fans engaged by often sharing photos and videos.

Recently, Nivedita shared a romantic video on Instagram with her husband Chandan Shetty, which has gone viral.

In the video, Nivedita is seen in her house — hugging her husband and kissing him on the lips. Later, the duo went to the airport. “I miss you right already”, she wrote, sharing the video. In the clip, Nivedita is wearing blue shorts and a white tee top, while Chandan is wearing black pants and a mustard yellow sweatshirt.

The romantic clip has made Nivedita’s fans happy. One of the users commented “Cuties,” while another one wrote “Beautiful.” Many others showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Niveditha started her career as a model. She has also appeared in TV commercials for many brands.

In 2017, she participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 and became one of the finalists of the show. Niveditha fell in love with co-contestant Chandan Shetty and later the duo got married in a grand ceremony in the presence of their family members.

Apart from this, Niveditha has also appeared in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. She has also walked the ramp for many fashion shows including Vidyuth and Zingbi Mysore Fashion Week.

