The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi recently concluded. Akshay Kelkar became the winner of the show but many contestants have also got a new identity from this reality show. One of them is actor Kiran Mane who secured the third spot in the show. He has gained huge popularity due to this show. Fans constantly try to contact him by messaging him on social media. Mane keeps sharing such moments on his official social media handles. Recently, the actor did a similar thing. Kiran Mane’s new Instagram post has become a new topic of discussion.

Actor Kiran Mane is very active on social media. He constantly shares photos and videos not only from his professional life but also from his daily life experiences. Yesterday, Kiran Mane shared a video on his Instagram account where an elderly woman is seen kissing and hugging him. He shared the cute clip on his official Instagram handle and penned an emotional note on how this old woman who is a big fan of his life in Ajola pampered him like his grandson.

Sharing the post the actor wrote, “What did this old lady in ‘Bigg Boss’ not know? Age 95. Just saying “Majya Mhor Lhanacha Motta Jahanna Kiran, Hi" every day when Bigg Boss starts, Nanuajji sits in front of the TV to watch me! In my present day, Rhanari lived in Morevasti in Korhale Budruk near Baramati. As soon as she saw me, she was filled with happiness. She showered love on me saying “Lai bhari khellas ram my king". I am starting to feel really lucky. Every day I was greeted in different villages, from house to house. I have not done anything big. But in the world of entertainment, something that will give pure joy to my soul, something that will make me proud has happened with my hands! And this feeling gives me strength. Starting the next journey with new energy, new power.”

Fans have loved this video and showered immense love in the comment box.

On the work front, he will be seen in the upcoming film Ravarambha. It is a historical movie and also features Tu Taha Tashe fame Ashok Samarth in the important role of General Prataprao Gujar. The movie is based on the biography of Prataprao Gujar, the second commander-in-chief of Swarajya. It is helmed by Anup Ashok Jagdale and also features Monalisa Bagal as the female lead.

