Watch: Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Sonali Patil Attempts Tongue-To-Nose Challenge

Marathi actress Sonali Patil rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. She is also a popular face in the television world with serials like Vaiju No 1 and Devamanus 2. Sonali has a strong social media presence. She often drops snippets of her whereabouts and updates on her shows, and entertains her followers with hilarious Instagram reels.

Recently, the 34-year-old once again impressed her fans with a rib-tickling clip, where she was seen attempting the trending ‘tongue-to-nose challenge’. Here, a person who succeeds in touching their nose with their tongue wins. The actress used a set of random emojis in her caption.

The adorable clip captured Sonali trying desperately to touch her nose with the tip of her tongue. However, after several attempts, Sonali fails to achieve the feat and the video concludes with the actress flashing her cute smile.

Sonali looked pretty in an easy-breezy attire. She was dressed in a simple cream-hued top and layered it off with a thin-striped indigo jacket. The actress left her hair open, tying it up partially with a clutch. The television star’s admirers showered their adoration in the comment section.

While one user noted, “Ha ha cute,” while another cheered her up by commenting, “Well try.”

“Cutee expression,” gushed a third individual. Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis.

Sonali does not shy away from sharing sneak peeks of her daily whereabouts on her IG profile. Her adorable posts might put a smile on your face.

Sonali, besides acting, also runs her own YouTube channel, where she shells out some adorable and significant moments from her personal life. She has over 34,000 subscribers on the platform.

