Watch: Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants’ Priceless Reaction to Seeing Simbu as Host

Kamal Haasan, who hosted Bigg Boss Tamil for the first five seasons, opted out of its OTT version, BB Ultimate, owing to other work commitments. Silambarasan TR aka Simbu was signed as the new host for the remaining episodes of the season.

Simbu took over the programme last weekend, hosting the latest episode of Bigg Boss Ultimate. He spoke with the inmates one-on-one for the very first time, and he also introduced two wild card entries to the BB Ultimate house.

Having said that, the producers have now released a new trailer showing the housemates’ spectacular reaction to seeing Simbu as the host. The housemates are sitting opposite Simbu, and each participant appears to be pleasantly surprised by the appearance of the Maanaadu actor.

Balaji Murugadoss is also seen eagerly yelling “Thalaivaa" after spotting Simbu, which appears to be a fanboy encounter for him. Other participants who couldn’t contain their enthusiasm after seeing Simbu were Anitha Sampath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi, Niroop, and Snehan.

Will Simbu be a kind host, or will he take a different approach to the contest? We will have to wait and watch.

Bigg Boss Ultimate is projected to end in mid-April. It is Simbu’s first time hosting a reality program. He will be filming the show on weekends. According to reports, the producers of Bigg Boss Ultimate will pay Simbu Rs 1 crore for each episode.

On the work front, Simbu has three films, including Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Gokul’s Corona Kumar, as well as Pathu Thala with Obeli N Krishna. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be the first to hit the big screen, in the summer of 2022. Simbu and his supporters are in for a treat in the coming days!

