Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 fame Veena Jagtap always stays in the limelight for her amazing acting skills and stunning looks. And now, the diva has added a new feather to her cap. She recently gave a sneak-peek into her new business with her latest Instagram video, which is currently going viral.

Veena Jagtap shared a video with her fans. She has turned into a professional makeup artist now. She has also received the certificate. Veena shared the video from her big day when she got her official degree. She was seen in a black gown and a hat. Sharing this video, Veena said, “Learn everything you desire at any time you can, from anyone you can and there will come a time you will be grateful for what all you did. So never stop learning because life never stops teaching. Finally a certified make-Up artist." Watch the video here:

Sharing the video, Veena shared the good news with her fans. Seeing the clip, fans showered good wishes for their favourite actress in the comment box.

A few days, the actress shared a picture where she was seen doing bridal makeup on a model. Sharing the photo, Veena captioned it, “Someone found his destination as soon as he left the house. Someone like us has been on the journey throughout life”. She further added, “I tried something new in my life and I hope it turns out well. Something New Is On The Way." See the pic:

Seeing the post, a number of social media users rushed to the comments section. One user wrote, “Omg makeup artist you did it so well," and “Congratulations on your future endeavours," wrote another. A third user commented, “Waiting eagerly for best wishes."

Recently, Veena was making headlines because of her ex-boyfriend Shiv Thakare who appeared in Bigg Boss 16. Veena got into the public eye as she supported Shiv from outside the house after getting evicted. Veena and Shiv reportedly fell in love when they appeared in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Now, the couple has reportedly parted ways due to some unknown differences.

Read all the Latest Movies News here