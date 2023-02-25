WATCH | Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor's Top 5 Dance Numbers That Will Make You Groove!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHID KAPOOR: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. Besides acting, he is also well-known for his dancing prowess. Not many know that he was also a background artist for songs in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. Time and again, he has proved his mettle as a performer by acing difficult choreographies with grace, finesse and power-packed energy. On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, here are his top 5 dance numbers that will make your feet tap and hearts skip a beat:

Mauja Hi Mauja - Jab We Met (2007)

Shahid Kapoor’s most iconic performance is this foot-tapping number from the film Jab We Met. With music by Pritam and choreography by Bosco-Caesar, the actor’s energetic moves and his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor made this song an instant hit.

Dhan Te Nan - Kaminey (2009)

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Kaminey showcased Shahid Kapoor in a double role and also featured him in the song Dhan Te Nan. The track has a unique blend of Punjabi and rock music, and Shahid’s killer moves set the dance floor on fire.

Gulaabo - Shaandaar (2015)

The film Shaandaar may not have done well at the box office, but its song Gulaabo featuring Shahid and Alia Bhatt is a definite winner. The quirky lyrics and upbeat music coupled with Shahid and Alia’s energetic dance moves made it a popular party anthem.

Saree Ke Fall Sa - R…Rajkumar (2013)

This song from the film R…Rajkumar features Shahid and Sonakshi Sinha in a rustic and desi avatar. With catchy music by Pritam and choreography by Prabhu Deva, Shahid’s impeccable moves made this song an instant hit.

Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai - Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013)

This song from the film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero features Shahid and Ileana D’Cruz and has a catchy tune that will make you groove along. The actor’s effortless dancing and comic timing in the song make it fun to watch.

Shahid Kapoor’s dancing skills have time and again left us mesmerized, and these five dance numbers are just a glimpse of his talent.

