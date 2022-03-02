WATCH | Birthday Boy Tiger Shroff's Top 7 Dance Numbers That Will Make You Groove

Dance and Bollywood are almost inextricable from each other. For decades, the identity of Indian cinema abroad has been characterized by our dance numbers. We have had leading men in Hindi cinema who have escalated dance to a different level with Mithun Chakroborty, Javed Jaffrey, Govinda, Prabhu Deva and Hrithik Roshan to name a few.

However, come 2014 and there was a new kid on the block who would revolutionize dancing on the big screen anew and become the latest dancing role model for Gen Z.

Tiger Shroff, son of actor Jackie Shroff had arrived with a bang. Tiger had an added advantage of having trained in martial arts and gymnastics which he often implements in his dance moves. As the actor turns 32 today, let us have a look at some of his best dance numbers.

Whistle Baja (Heropanti)

This was the dance track that introduced Tiger’s dancing skills to an awe-struck world in a splendid debut. Borrowing the tune of the song from the theme of Tiger’s own father Jackie Shroff’s debut movie Hero, the track, as well as the movie, was a smash hit.

Beat pe Booty (A Flying Jatt)

Tiger may have played a superhero in the movie but he need not be a superhero to pull off those unique Matrix-like dance choreography that the track demanded. Although the movie failed to impress, it is this dance number that keeps the movie still relevant, apart from international star Nathan Jones’ Bollywood debut of course.

Main Hoon (Munna Micheal)

As the title of the movie itself suggests, Munna the character played by Tiger is nicknamed after the best-known dancer in the world Micheal Jackson and he lives up to it pretty well. This is a very catchy dance number in a nightclub and has moves to die for.

Beparwah (Munna Micheal)

Yet another awesome dance track from Munna Micheal. The video of this song shows Tiger participating in a dance reality contest and even if he had not won in the movie (which he did obviously), his perfect imitation of MJ’s dance moves in the track would have won your hearts.

The Jawani Song (Student of the Year 2)

Student of the Year 2 recreated the evergreen Yeh Jawani hai Deewani song from the classic movie of the 70s Jawani Dawani and brought back nostalgia with a new flavour. The dance in the track is awesome and you have to see it to believe it

Dus Bahane (Baaghi 3)

Another instance of a song remade with beats to match Tiger’s dance steps, Dus Bahane is originally from the multi-starred movie Dus. Baaghi 3 did not impress the audience but it was again Tiger’s dance and action that was the highlight here.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War)

This song will always be revered and known for featuring two of the greatest dancing stars Bollywood has produced, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

It is fast-paced, more with the times unlike what the title of the song would make anyone anticipate, and is an absolute visual treat.

