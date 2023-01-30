Singer Kailash Kher faced heckling at Hampi Utsav in Karnataka on Sunday for allegedly not singing any Kannada songs. The bottle was thrown at him from the audience, following which two people were arrested. The miscreants were upset with the singer for singing only Hindi songs during the closing ceremony of the Hampi Utsav, police said on Monday. According to police, Pradeep (22) and Surah (21) were arrested and their statements have been recorded. In a video, Teri Deewani is seen performing as bottles come flying his way and falling at a distance.

The singer did not pay heed to the incident and continued singing. After a few seconds, an official comes and picks up the half-emptied water bottle from the stage.

Watch the video here:

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Kher shared that it was such an energetic crowd of close to 50,000 people and everyone was singing along. “Par har jagah kuch log hote hain jo zyada excited ho jaate hain. Two impulsive young boys got restless. They wanted to hear Kannada songs,” he added.

The singer also mentioned that since they had a pre-decided sequence of songs, he asked them to have patience. Kailash Kher shared that they had planned a surprise for the audience but got rendered due to the two miscreants. “We had a surprise set planned, as I wanted to pay a musical tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar sir (late Kannada actor). I had prepared a medley of the hit songs I had sung for him. The plan was to render it towards the middle of the show. But those guys lost patience and threw a water bottle towards the stage,” the Kaun Hai Woh singer said.

The three-day Hampi Utsav began on January 27. This is the first time that a cultural festival is being held since the formation of the new Vijayanagara district. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Noted Bollywood and Sandalwood artists performed at the event that included a sound and light show to showcase the glory of the world heritage site. Sandalwood playback singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit and Anannya Bhath, and Bollywood playback singers Arman Mallik and Kailash Kher were among those invited to perform.

