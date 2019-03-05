English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson in a Hilarious Rendition of Lady Gaga's Shallow
Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson star as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury respectively in the upcoming Marvel superhero film 'Captain Marvel', which will release in India this Friday.
Image: Brie Larson/Instagram
Oscar winning actress Brie Larson (Room) is preparing for the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, i.e. Captain Marvel. But even as everyone eagerly awaits the film's release, Brie gave her fans a glimpse into her singing skills coupled with some spoof-like hilarity, and co-star Samuel L Jackson was her partner-in-crime, as together they broke into an impromptu rendition of Oscar winning song Shallow, originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley cooper.
In an appearance on the The Jonathan Ross Show, where Brie appeared with Jackson, alongside singers Jennifer Hudson and will.iam, the show host reminded Brie of her beginnings in the entertainment world as a singer and then suggested that she gave a live singing audition. Brie agreed and sang Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats from the Cats Broadway musical, initially. This attempt of hers, however, failed to impress the others, who pretended to be the judges.
Jackson came to Captain Marvel's rescue and moved near her, in the same way as Cooper, at the Oscars, moved towards Lady Gaga. They then sang a few lines from Shallow.
Brie and Jackson star as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury respectively in the upcoming Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel. Set in the '90s, Jackson appears as a younger version of Nick Fury, as the film traces the origin story of Captain Marvel. The film is the first from the Marvel studio to feature a female lead. It is believed that it will directly tie into the plot of Avengers: Endgame that arrives next month.
The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and also features Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Annette Bening and Gemma Chan in other pivotal roles. Captain Marvel releases in India on March 8.
