Watch: BTS Member Jin Attempts to Photobomb Jimin's Picture Session

Members of BTS certainly love to pose for the camera, but it seems they also love to photobomb each other’s pictures. A video shared on Tuesday by BTS’ YouTube channel Bangtan Bomb shows how two of the members indulged in some fun shenanigans on the sets of one of their performances.

The video showed Jimin posing for the camera while Jin was seen making attempts to photobomb the singer’s picture frame. The 26-year-old was seen maintaining his poise as a professional and tried to avoid Jin’s antics. Jimin was even heard telling the eldest member of the band, “Your turn will be delayed if you do that.” Jimin responded to the cameraperson and said “I don’t care about that.” As the 29-year-old singer continued disrupting the shoot and laughing, Jimin came up with another solution. The singer said, “Just take the picture without notice so that he can’t ruin it. If you take it on the count of three he’ll raise his leg.”

Adamant on photobombing Jimin’s pictures, Jin raised his arm and leg in front of him. This prompted Jimin to push him away. Just when Jin was pushed away from the frame, Jimin quickly came back to strike a pose for the shoot. Seconds later Jin jumped in front of him with his last attempt of photobombing the picture. An amused Jimin asked the cameraperson, “Does he want to ruin my picture that much?” Jin made his appearance once again and was seen jumping across the frame. Jimin then asked the cameraperson, “Is it over? Okay. Can I see the pictures?” As Jimin moved away from the spot, Jin casually came to the same spot and posed for pictures.

Fans have also enjoyed watching the shenanigans of the BTS members which take place behind the scenes. One of the viewers commented on the video shared on YouTube, “I admire Jimin packing his patience. They all take turns annoying each other, so I guess it was his turn. To me, BTS is such a great example of learning to accept others as is. They have created a beautiful brotherhood.”

