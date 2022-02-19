Watch: BTS Video Of Mahesh Babu’s Kalaavathi Song In Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Kalaavathi, the first song from the Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is on its way to becoming one of the most remembered tracks of its time. Kalaavathi’s music video, which has was released on February 13 is trending r on YouTube. While the team is savoring the success of the track, the makers have now shared another treat with the fans.

With the popularity of the song in sight, the creators have now released a video featuring some candid BTS moments from Kalaavathi. The video shows Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh having a good time on the sets as they perfect their dance routines for the song.

Kalaavathi is the title of Keerthy Suresh’s character in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the first collaboration between National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and superstar Mahesh Babu. Fans are eager to see this new pairing on the big screen.

The track from the Parasuram Petla directed flick captivated fans with its unusual music and catchy lyrics. Sid Sriram crooned the song, which was composed by S Thaman. Anantha Sriram wrote the song. So far, the enchanting number has received 31 million views, 1.1 million likes, and 115,511 comments.

Thaman marked this success by sharing a poster on Twitter.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to hit theatres on May 12. GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus collaborated on the film’s production. The film’s cinematography was done by R Madhi, while the editing is credited to Marthand K Venkatesh. In addition to the lead, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will appear in supporting parts.

Following Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will begin working with Pooja Hegde on Trivikram Srinivas’ forthcoming movie. The picture, tentatively named SSMB28, will be the actor and director’s third collaboration.

