Watch: Cardi B and Normani Bring Out Their 'Wild Side' in Music Video

American singer Normani is back to treat her fans with her latest single 'Wild Side' and an accompanying music video on Friday. The song is a double treat for fans as it also features Cardi B. This collaboration between the two comes nearly a year after Normani appeared in the music video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ True to the name of the single, the music video of 'Wild Side' starts off with the two singers showcasing their dance moves choreographed by Sean Bankhead in a bold and raunchy avatar.

Normani, who was a member of the Fifth Harmony band, sings about sexual satisfaction and Cardi B joins in with the rap.

Normani posted a couple of photos giving a sneak peek into what went behind the scenes for the sultry shots.

On Thursday, the singer announced the news of her collaboration with Cardi B by sharing an Instagram post. The pic showed the actresses wearing almost nothing with their beautiful hair providing some covering. The only thing Cardi B was wearing in the pic was a necklace, Normani was seen with a diamond belly button piercing.

Normani first burst on the music scene with her audition for the popular TV show The X Factor in 2012. She later became a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. In 2018, she released her first song outside the group 'Love Lies' which was a duet with Khalid.

