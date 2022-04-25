Watch: Chandramukhi Amruta Khanvilkar Leads Flash Mob Inside Pune Metro

Amruta Khanvilkar recently shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song Chandra in Pune Metro. Currently, the video is going viral on social media.

In the video, Amruta is seen grooving to the song. Adinath Kothare is also present in the video. The people travelling at that time in the metro were shocked but enjoyed the performance and made videos. They also seemed to be eager to watch Chandramukhi.

The song Chandra is also getting a lot of attention on social media. The song has received 2 million views in just a few days of its release. Various reels of this song are also all over Social media.

Along with the video, Amruta tagged Pune Metro Rail and Chandramukhi and used the hashtag dance flash mob. Comments started pouring in as fans loved the video. The video received 559,477 views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar)



Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Chandramukhi. The movie is based on Vishwas Patil’s novel. The movie is directed by Prasad Oak and features Amruta Khanvilkar, Adinath Kothare, Prajakta Mali and Samir Choughule as lead characters. Amruta’s role is currently being appreciated. The movie will hit the theatres on April 29. The film is currently undergoing strong promotions.

A few days ago, Amuta also shared the poster of the film, along with the trailer link, on her Instagram.

The trailer has received a lot of love from the audience. It has clocked 760,000 views within four days on YouTube.

