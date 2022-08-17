Watch: Chiranjeevi Meets Fan Suffering From Cancer, Assures Him of Financial Help

A video in which megastar Chiranjeevi is seen meeting an ailing fan is viral on social media. The family of the fan tried to communicate with Chirajeevi’s manager. In the viral video, the patient, who was hopelessly lying on the bed, was surprised to see Chiranjeevi there. In fact, his family members were astonished to see such a big star.

The person, who shared the video, captioned it, “Boss met his die heart fan CHF## Chiranjeevi helping foundation founder Sri Chakri Garu in the hospital and took all the responsibility of his surgery and all the Hospitality. Jai Chiranjeeva. Boss for Fans.”

In addition to it, many reports suggest that Chiranjeevi has assured financial assistance to the person’s family. The fan is suffering from cancer. Chiranjeevi enquired about the patient’s health conditions and even communicated with the doctor.

Have a look at the video:

This viral video is making Chirajeevi’s fans proud of him. A user commented, “So proud of you sir. You are like a living star. There are many videos of yours on the internet where you are helping patients.” Another fan said, “Truly a golden heart person. I like you so much, sir. You are only the hero in the Telugu industry who helps everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has started preparing for his upcoming movie with KS Ravindra. In the Independence Day picture, fans noticed that the megastar has worked on his body to get a rowdy and bold look. In fact, his hair was a bit longer as compared to his other characters.

Waltair Veerayya directed by KS Ravindra will star Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi after 14 years. Reports close to the film suggest that Ravi Teja might play the role of Chiranjeevi’s brother in the film. Moreover, it will be the third collaboration of the duo after Annayya and Shankar Dada Zindabad.

Waltair Veerayya stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore. It is touted to be an action-packed movie and may hit the theatres on Sankranthi next year.

