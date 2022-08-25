Watch: Chiyaan Vikram Recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Dialogue In 10 Different Ways

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to make his fans go gaga over his acting with his upcoming movie Cobra. The team Cobra is busy with the promotions of the film. During one of the promotional events, the actor left everyone surprised when he recreated the famous dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in 10 different ways. He was also accompanied by his leading lady in Cobra, Srinidhi Shetty during the interaction.

Chiyaan Vikram was asked to perform a popular punchline from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. “You are only asking me to do it in one way. I wanted to do it in 10 ways. What’s the point of me being here?” said Vikram. The actor then went on to perform multiple variations of the dialogue ‘Pushpa na flower nu nenachiya fire’ (Did you assume Pushpa means flower. It’s fire!) in Tamil. A video from the promotional event is going viral on the web.

Check out the video here:

Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Cobra’s teaser was released on August 24 and it has left his fans excited. High on action, Cobra will showcase Vikram in 25 different looks, including an old man, business tycoon, and teacher, which were a part of the teaser. Cobra has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and Bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and is slated to release on August 31 in theatres.

During the teaser launch of Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram talked about the film and said, “At this moment, I want to thank my fans, who waited for 3 years to see me in theatres. And I’m very happy that the film is Cobra. I think Cobra will be well worth your wait.”

The film was completed in three years. It was delayed due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Cobra also features Irrfan Pathan, Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar in significant roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here