1-MIN READ

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Chased By Indian Fan on Bike; Actor Jokes 'Found Stuntman For Action Films'

Image courtesy: Instagram

The actor, who was filming new movie Extraction in India at the time, shared an adorable video of the incident on Instagram.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Chris Hemsworth was left super impressed by a determined Indian fan who chased him down on a motorbike to get his autograph.

The actor, who was filming new movie Extraction in India at the time, shared an adorable video of the incident on Instagram.

In the clip which Chris posted on Tuesday, the man could be seen riding alongside Chris' SUV waving a photo of the Thor star. "One of the more enthusiastic fans I've ever seen," Chris commented in the clip.

"Yes mate, not in the middle of the traffic though," the 36-year-old said as he continued capturing the enthusiastic fan following his car through the traffic-filled streets.

Sharing the video of the incident with his fans, Chris wrote, "Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on." Take a look:

The video has garnered several views and comments, with fans lauding Chris for being a generous star.

Meanwhile, Chris recently admitted that the action scenes for his new Netflix movie were the most intense of his career.

"I think if I added up every action film that I'd ever done or every piece of action I've ever done in a movie, it wouldn't even come close to what we've done in the last nine weeks on this movie," the actor told The Sunday Telegraph.

Chris plays damaged mercenary Tyler Rake who is contracted to rescue the kidnapped son of crime lord from India.

Chris' action-packed Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24. The film also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson and Derek Luke.

