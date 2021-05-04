Watch: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Show Off Their Dance Moves at Theme Party

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky surely know how to throw a party. The couple was seen showing off their snazzy moves as they strutted by the pool side looking like the most fun party hosts.

In a video shared by Elsa, on Monday, fans got to see how she and her husband like to throw a house party. The ‘white party’ thrown by the couple showed Elsa and Chris dressed in white pants suits as they danced by the poolside. The 37-year-old actor was in his element as he showed off his retro dance moves with bell-bottom pants. Chris definitely got his wife swooning over him with his smooth dance moves as she captioned the video and wrote that with those kinds of dance moves how could she say no.

The video has been viewed by over 3.3 million Instagram users since it was shared. Attending what looked like one of the most fun parties of town, were some Hollywood actors like Matt Damon and Chris’ brother Liam Hemsworth, who was joined by his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Luke Hemsworth was also seen in the group picture that was shared by Elsa on her Instagram handle. The oldest Hemsworth brother attended the party with his wife Samantha. Elsa’s Instagram post also showed Melbourne’s folk band The Teskey Brothers playing at the party.

Commenting on the post, Hollywood stylist Samantha McMillen wrote, “You guys are the best”. While some fans hailed them as the “cutest couple ever.”

Matt Damon is in Australia to film the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris will be seen playing the Marvel superhero Thor once again in the Taika Waititi directorial that would also star Christian Bale. The movie is set to hit the theatres in 2022 under the fourth phase of Marvel movies.

