Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth Saturday said the India portion of the shoot for Dhaka has been wrapped up, but according to sources the Netflix film's team is still to finish the portions in the country."That's a wrap for the India portion of our shoot, next stop Thailand. Can't say enough how grateful we are to the people of India for letting us run riot through the streets while shooting what I think could be some of the most intense and exciting action sequences ever done."Our director Sam Hargrave is bringing it to a whole new level. Netflix. India," Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Saturday.His message was accompanied by a video in which he is in the midst of a huge crowd near a flyover, and people are cheering for him. There are tall buildings and Hemsworth shows a thumbs up to fans.According to those in the know of developments, the actor and the team still have some days of shoot left in Mumbai.The actor, who famously plays Thor, was earlier shooting for Dhaka in Ahmedabad, where he was overwhelmed to see cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes criss-crossed in a traffic jam -- a scene he described as a "beautiful chaos".It has been an action-packed schedule for Hemsworth.Badri ki dulhania singer Rajnigandha Shekhawat, a Hemsworth fan, managed to meet the actor in Ahmedabad.Sharing her experience, Rajnigandha told IANS: "I went with the sole intention of meeting him and divine intervention helped me achieve it. He was shooting from morning 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. in the Ahmedabad sun."While all others had their pollution masks on, he shot without it in the sweltering heat and returned super exhausted, daily. Aside from his 20 minute high intensity workout, he never left his room."The few moments that I got with him, he was very polite and courteous, heard what I said, thanked me for a package I gave him, and was an overall nice guy."Hemsworth, through his social media posts, has expressed gratitude more than once for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to the team of Dhaka.He started shooting for Dhaka on November 3, and shared some glimpses from on and off the sets with his Instagram followers.Dhaka is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.