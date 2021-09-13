Watch Cute Video of Rashami and Devoleena Outside Bigg Boss OTT House

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13′ contestants and well-known faces of Indian television Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have returned as the special guests for the current OTT version of the show. The two actresses entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as the special guests for the ‘Sunday ka vaar’ episode this weekend.

An adorable video of both Rashami and Devoleens has surfaced on the internet, in which both the actresses are seen playing with puppies outside the house ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

The video has been shared by popular Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The caption of the post read, “Forget the inmates in the house, the real cuties are outside the #bigboss house. #rashamidesai #devolinabhatacharya back on the sets again.”

In the video, Rashami is seen rocking a white dress with a red jacket on it and is talking with the crew members. Devoleena is showing her flair in a polka dot pink top and shorts, while playing with the puppies. It’s close to 24 hours since the video was shared on Instagram and it has received nearly one lakh views.

The fans are showering their love for the adorable video. One commented, “Beauty Queens,” and another fan wrote, “yayyy very excited to see both again in the show.”

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is in its last phase due to which the game has become quite intense. Recently, the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task took place in the Bigg Boss house and one of the inmates Prateek Sahajpal was not happy. However, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone in the house appeared in a festive mood.

Besides, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Contestant Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood also entered the Bigg Boss house as a special guest.

