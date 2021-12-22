Watch Death on the Nile Trailer With Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, and Kenneth Branagh on Board

Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express, Death of the Nile has taken longer to reach cinemas than planned. The director assembled yet another star-studded cast for the film which got put on the shelf after wrapping production in December 2019. Death On The Nile will bring Christie’s novel of the same name to life.

Production house 20th Century Studios has unveiled a fresh trailer that has Branagh in front of the camera as well. The five-time Oscar nominee stars as Hercule Poirot. The eccentric detective is aboard a luxury river steamer for an Egyptian vacation with a picture-perfect couple on their honeymoon. Poirot’s plans to enjoy a relaxing holiday get saddled with a terrifying identification of a murderer. He reprises his character from Murder On The Orient Express which included the likes of Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench.

The official trailer opens to the reintroduction of Poirot who gets embroiled in a new ensemble murder mystery set around Gal Gadot's femme fatale. Amid its claustrophobic setting, some humor from the detective, and a large roster of potential suspects, the trailer offers an exciting tease with two months left for the arrival of the film.

Watch Death Of The Nile trailer here:

Last year, makers of the much-anticipated thriller dropped a gripping trailer with a promise to release the film on October 23. Unfortunately, the long-delayed film suffered another setback with the date of the premiere being pushed for at least one and a half years.

Branagh leads the star-studded cast of the film alongside Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Dawn French, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Sophie Okonedo and Letitia Wright. Hopefully, without any further ado, Death On The Nile will sail and dock on screens on February 11, next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.