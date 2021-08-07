Watch: Deepika Padukone Asked to Remove Mask at Airport to Confirm Her Identity

A video of actor Deepika Padukone being told to remove her mask at the airport to confirm her identity is going viral on social media. Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paparazzi while heading to Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Upon her arrival at the private airport, Deepika briefly posed for the photographers waiting there. In the video, Deepika was at the airport when a CISF officer requested that she remove her mask to confirm her identity. Deepika complied.

She made a statement in a neutral-toned outfit — overcoat, shirt and oversized trousers. She rolled up the sleeves to keep in tune with the casual and chic vibe of her look. A pair of sneakers, a low sleek bun and a colour coordinated shoulder bag completed her look for the day. In a video, that’s being shared by paparazzi accounts,

Just a day ago, Deepika shared a hilarious post on Instagram. She shared a self-directed joke in a video, which started with a snippet of an interview, wherein she spoke about herself as a student. She said, “For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of the classroom."

She followed it with a montage of childhood memories including glimpses of school plays and sports day, among others. She captioned the quirky post, “Outstanding student indeed.”

Last month, Deepika joined a chorus of celebrity voices who spoke in support of US gymnastics star Simone Biles. The 24-year-old gymnast exited the Olympics over mental health concerns.Deepika, who has been a longtime advocate of mental health’s importance, wrote on her Instagram stories, “I hear you.”

Deepika will star with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming project, Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. Billed as India’s first aerial action franchise,the film will use the latest technology and will also celebrate India’s armed forces.

