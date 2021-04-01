Watch Deepika Padukone Grooving to Her 'Favourite' Song Peaches by Justin Bieber

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone keeps her Instagram family hooked and entertained by regularly uploading quirky videos on her account. Of late, the actress has become quite active on Instagram and her recent interesting posts are the proof. On Wednesday, Deepika shared yet another entertaining video of her in which she reveals her favourite song. In the clip, Deepika declares herself “a very good DJ" as she teases her playlist. When asked to show her playlist, the actress replied: “No, I am very possessive about my playlist," and asked: “Can I play it for you?" before she started playing Justin Bieber’s Peaches. “This is my favourite song!" She added while grooving to the track. In the video, it appears that the actress is getting ready for a shoot.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone uploaded a fun video in which she along with Ranveer Singh recreated the popular silhouette challenge but ended it in a witty way. For the uninitiated, the silhouette challenge gained popularity on social media with people transitioning from a regular self into a beautiful silhouette with a red backdrop. Late singer Paul Anka’s classic track “Put you head on my shoulders” plays in the backdrop of the person in the video.

Deepika and Ranveer will soon share the screen space in the upcoming film 83. The actor will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India’s iconic 1983 World Cup triumph.